This could be Greece’s last chance to save itself

Despite decisive action proposed by the International Monetary Fund to ease Greece's financial burden, more turbulence lies ahead for the debt-ridden European nation, reveals the latest IMF report, which was delivered to the Fund's board members for consultation. CNBC has received the report through a close source to the IMF.

According to IMF deputy spokesman William Murray, the report will be discussed at the IMF's board meeting on Feb.6.

Among the reforms they are pressing are further cuts to pension programs and an increase in income taxes.



Without a substantial pace of reforms, Greece will be unable to narrow the gap in its real per-capita income relative to the euro zone and remain prosperous and competitive. This has prompted the euro zone's finance ministers to demand that Greece proceed with these necessary reforms until Feb. 20 or risk the IMF dissolving support of the Greek financial program.

