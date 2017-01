"People used to say he was heartless ... I think he had too much heart."

"I think he had too much heart. You know what I mean? He cared too much. He had so much heart that he just couldn't stand it when things weren't right," says Swisher.

Now the executive editor of Recode, Swisher interviewed Jobs between 8 and 10 times, she says.

"I think he just had a lot of heart and it was overwhelming to him," says Swisher. "And he had a lot of feelings and he never hid them."