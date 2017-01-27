    BREAKING:  Early movers: HON, GD, CMCSA, AAL, F, CL, INTC & more

    Business

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    hh5800 | Getty Images

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat after yesterday's mixed close. We get GDP data, durable goods order numbers, and consumer sentiment figures out this morning. The consensus estimate on the fourth-quarter GDP number is 2.2 percent growth.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -Pres. Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet today and hold a joint news conference.

    -The White House says a plan to tax Mexican goods imported into the U.S. by 20 percent is just one idea on how to pay for the border wall, not the actual Trump proposal.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...