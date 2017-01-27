Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat after yesterday's mixed close. We get GDP data, durable goods order numbers, and consumer sentiment figures out this morning. The consensus estimate on the fourth-quarter GDP number is 2.2 percent growth.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-Pres. Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet today and hold a joint news conference.

-The White House says a plan to tax Mexican goods imported into the U.S. by 20 percent is just one idea on how to pay for the border wall, not the actual Trump proposal.