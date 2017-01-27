The future is female. So says ex-Wall Street titan Sallie Krawcheck.

In the workplaces of the future, Krawcheck argues that typically female character traits will put women at an advantage over their male counterparts.

"We are at a major turning point in the role of women at work," says Krawcheck, in her new book, "Own It: The Power of Women at Work." "The role of women is on the brink of change because the world of business is on the brink of change."

In her time on Wall Street, Krawcheck, now 52, served as CEO of Smith Barney, CEO of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and CFO of Citigroup.