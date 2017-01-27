Ford's Europe CEO says sterling weakness post-Brexit remains his biggest challenge

Weakness in sterling since the U.K. voted to leave the European Union (EU) has provided a greater challenge to Ford's profitability than financial market conditions, according to the U.S. automaker's European chief executive.



"The (sterling) currency has a bigger impact on our results than the overall market," Jim Farley, EMEA CEO of Ford, told CNBC on Friday.



The U.K.'s currency has fallen by around 19 percent against the dollar since the Brexit vote. Investors have remained sensitive to comments from Prime Minister Theresa May regarding a so-called "hard" exit, in which Britain would leave the single market.