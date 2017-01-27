Stock futures mixed as tech giants release earnings

Microsoft (MSFT) exceed estimates on earnings and revenue. The company sees growing demand for its newer cloud services, in a continued emphasis shift away from the traditional software business.

Intel (INTC) beat expectations on earnings and revenue. The chipmaker saw strength in its client computing and internet of things categories. Intel was also helped by a stabilizing personal computer market. (CNBC)



Starbucks (SBUX) shares were sharply lower in premarket trading, after matching estimates on earnings but missing on revenue. The coffee chain's 3 percent increase in both global and U.S. comparable store sales were also below expectations. (CNBC)



U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House today. Both leaders have talked about strengthening the "special relationship" between the two nations. (CNBC)



Trump is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone this weekend, NBC News reports. The conversation would come following Trump's questions about U.S. intelligence on Russian election interference. (CNBC)



The Mexican peso was relatively stable against the dollar this morning, after getting hit Thursday, after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a meeting with Trump over the U.S. president's border wall plans. (CNBC)



The White House floated on Thursday a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall. But later in the day, Trump's press secretary clarified, saying the idea is among several under consideration. (CNBC)



Former Mexican President Vincente Fox spoke out against Trump to CNBC on Friday, calling him a "child" and criticizing the president for running the United States like a business. (CNBC)

TransCanada (TRP) submitted a presidential permit application to the U.S. State Department for the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, two days after Trump signed an executive order on the project. (Reuters)



As anti-abortion demonstrators gather in Washington for today's March for Life, Facebook (FB) executive and "Lean In" author Sheryl Sandberg is speaking out against Trump's abortion policy. (USA Today)



The Trump administration has reportedly killed media ads designed to encourage people to enroll in Obamacare through the federal marketplace before next Tuesday's open-enrollment deadline. (CNBC)



Trump spoke with the acting head of the National Park Service on the phone on Saturday to personally order him to produce additional photos of inauguration crowds, The Washington Post reported.



Looking at his first week as president, Trump got off to a quick start with a flurry of executive orders and meetings with CEOs. But he also weighed into some controversial areas. (CNBC)

