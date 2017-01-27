Stock futures mixed as tech giants release earnings

    BREAKING:  Early movers: HON, GD, CMCSA, AAL, F, CL, INTC & more

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    U.S. stock futures were rather mixed, with a round of new intraday highs on Thursday for the Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq. But only the Dow closed at a record, finishing at 20,100. Dow component Chevron (CVX) reports earnings this morning. (CNBC)

    The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all solidly higher for the week, ahead of Friday trading. The Dow and S&P were on pace to break two-week losing streaks, while the Nasdaq was on track for a third positive week in the past four. (CNBC)

    Three major tech companies, Dow components Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC) as well as Alphabet were out with earnings after the bell. The Google-parent beat estimates on revenue but missed on earnings, putting pressure on Alphabet stock in the premarket. (CNBC)

    Microsoft (MSFT) exceed estimates on earnings and revenue. The company sees growing demand for its newer cloud services, in a continued emphasis shift away from the traditional software business.

    Intel (INTC) beat expectations on earnings and revenue. The chipmaker saw strength in its client computing and internet of things categories. Intel was also helped by a stabilizing personal computer market. (CNBC)

    Starbucks (SBUX) shares were sharply lower in premarket trading, after matching estimates on earnings but missing on revenue. The coffee chain's 3 percent increase in both global and U.S. comparable store sales were also below expectations. (CNBC)

    U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House today. Both leaders have talked about strengthening the "special relationship" between the two nations. (CNBC)

    Trump is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone this weekend, NBC News reports. The conversation would come following Trump's questions about U.S. intelligence on Russian election interference. (CNBC)

    The Mexican peso was relatively stable against the dollar this morning, after getting hit Thursday, after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a meeting with Trump over the U.S. president's border wall plans. (CNBC)

    The White House floated on Thursday a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall. But later in the day, Trump's press secretary clarified, saying the idea is among several under consideration. (CNBC)

    Former Mexican President Vincente Fox spoke out against Trump to CNBC on Friday, calling him a "child" and criticizing the president for running the United States like a business. (CNBC)

    TransCanada (TRP) submitted a presidential permit application to the U.S. State Department for the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, two days after Trump signed an executive order on the project. (Reuters)

    As anti-abortion demonstrators gather in Washington for today's March for Life, Facebook (FB) executive and "Lean In" author Sheryl Sandberg is speaking out against Trump's abortion policy. (USA Today)

    The Trump administration has reportedly killed media ads designed to encourage people to enroll in Obamacare through the federal marketplace before next Tuesday's open-enrollment deadline. (CNBC)

    Trump spoke with the acting head of the National Park Service on the phone on Saturday to personally order him to produce additional photos of inauguration crowds, The Washington Post reported.

    Looking at his first week as president, Trump got off to a quick start with a flurry of executive orders and meetings with CEOs. But he also weighed into some controversial areas. (CNBC)

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Ahead of next week's two-day Fed meeting, there are two major economic reports released at 8:30 a.m. ET: the first look at fourth quarter GDP and December durable goods. The University of Michigan's final January consumer sentiment index is out at 10 a.m. ET.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    PayPal (PYPL) beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. But the company, spun off from eBay in 2015, saw total payment volume miss estimates, and the stock was under pressure.

    Juniper Networks (JNPR) shares were getting slammed in premarket trading, after warning on outlook. However, the networking services did beat estimates on earnings and revenue.

    VMWare (VMW) shares were soaring, after beating expectations on earnings and revenue. The cloud services company also announced a $1.2 billion stock repurchase plan.

    Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares were sharply higher, as investors were encouraged by upbeat results in Macau. The casino operator beat on revenue, though it did miss estimates on earnings.

    UBS (UBS) fourth-quarter net profit fell from the equivalent period in 2015 but still surpassed analyst expectations. The Swiss bank blamed geopolitics in part for negatively impacting sentiment. (CNBC)


    WATERCOOLER

    In his first start on the PGA Tour in 17 months, Tiger Woods had some highs and lows, turning in a 4-over-par 76 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament continues today. (USA Today)

    It turns out Oklahoma City forward Enes Kanter fractured his right arm when he smacked a chair out of frustration last night. The Thunder did end up beating the Dallas Mavericks. (USA Today)