UBS annual net profit nearly halves but CEO sees 'turning point' after Trump's win

Speaking to CNBC on Friday, UBS Chief Executive (CEO) Sergio Ermotti said sentiment surrounding the economy and financial markets had improved since the election of President Donald Trump, particularly in the U.S.

"We have data points pointing at clients and investors being more optimistic and ready to be constructive about the situation," he said at the company's headquarters in Zurich.

"They are really looking for concrete actions by the new administration in the U.S. to then go into investing in the markets but what I think is much more important is also potentially investing in their underlying businesses which is really going to boost the economy," the CEO added.

Ermotti described the mood change as a "turning point" brought on by the election as well as a "human desire" to restore a positive outlook after a long period of gloom.

"There is a good momentum but again, we need to see facts and consistency in delivering those structural reforms," he stressed.