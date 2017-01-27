The next generation of diverse entrepreneurs has mastered social media

Artist M. Tony Peralta never intended for his brand to become a Latino lifestyle statement. But when a picture of him lying next to his canvas of a Frida Kahlo in hair rollers got overwhelmingly positive feedback on Instagram, he knew he was onto something.

"I started to notice there's something there, because there's really nothing out there that speaks to Latinos," he said.

Four years after first opening his Instagram account, Peralta has developed an exceptional following, with more than 20,400 fans, many of whom are Dominican and more than 60 percent of whom are female.

"I'm carving my own niche and I'm making my own lane," the artist-turned-entrepreneur tells CNBC.