Exchange-traded funds do not trade like traditional mutual funds, which you can only buy or sell once per day after the markets close. ETF prices fluctuate continuously throughout the day like stocks.

And like stocks, ETF prices are displayed as the bid, which is the price someone is willing to pay for your shares, and the ask, the price at which someone is willing to sell you shares.

The difference between the bid and the ask is called the spread. The most widely traded ETFs have a tight bid-ask spread of a penny or two, like the SPDR S&P 500. Obscure funds, such as the recently launched Spirited Funds/ETFMG Whiskey & Spirits ETF, can have spread of a dime or more because fewer people are trading them. Those price differences can hurt investors when they trade.

Exchange-traded funds also may be bought or sold at a premium or discount to the net asset value of the underlying assets, which can add to the price volatility.

During the first and last 30 minutes of trading, spreads are typically at their widest, and prices can be volatile because professional traders dominate the buying and selling of shares as they look for ways to make a buck.

If your focus is long-term, you can ditch the trading scrum altogether. "As a rule of thumb, ETF investors should avoid the first and last 30 minutes of trading," said Matt Hougan, CEO of Inside ETFs.