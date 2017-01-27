Emojis are a big and growing market — especially for celebrities — and one new start-up is trying to capitalize on the boom.

Reality television icon Kim Kardashian ("Kimoji"), NBA star Steph Curry ("StephMoji") and even actor Charlie Sheen ("Sheenoji") are just a few of the celebrities that have found additional fame and fortune in the playful digital characters that have taken over modern-day electronic communications. Billions of them are transmitted between devices every second, amid a new push to make emojis more racially and ethnically diverse.

Against that backdrop, tech entrepreneur Dana Loberg is trying to take a page from Netflix, by turning her upstart platform into a thriving network for the vast sea of digital stickers and emoji.

Loberg's start-up MojiLaLa is one of many growing marketplaces for digital characters, but allows artists to contribute to the collection of available stickers in the MojiLaLa keyboard, which offers more than 12,000 stickers. They can then earn money on the distribution of that art, receiving 50 percent of sales profits.

Loberg, who also started a social platform for movies and trailers called MovieLaLa, called the model the "Netflix for Stickers."

