    TIAA's Malik, who helps oversee $882 billion, gives her favorite stock ideas for the Trump economy

    Investor Saira Malik, managing director and head of global equity portfolio management of TIAA Investments, shared her top stock picks and market views in an exclusive interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

    On Dow Chemical: "The Dow-DuPont merger is going to create this global chemical and agricultural powerhouse. We expect $4 billion in synergies. Infrastructure spending should help the company, and their balance sheet should strengthen. And they should be able to return that cash to shareholders and pay down debt."

    On Bank of America: "Bank of America is leveraged to higher interest rates. They are focusing on higher quality customers, which have strengthened their business model. We also like how they have great cost controls in place."

    TIAA Investments, an affiliate of Nuveen, is an investment firm with $882 billion in assets under management and operations in 16 countries.

