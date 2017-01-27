    Personal Finance

    There's one New Year's resolution more attainable than losing weight or exercising: making more money.

    With wage growth picking up, particularly in high-demand tech jobs, there are more opportunities to bring home a six-figure salary, not including commission, bonuses or other perks.

    In a 2017 report, job-hunting site Glassdoor found 10 jobs with a base pay of at least $100,000 at companies all recognized as the best places to work based on anonymous reviews from the employees themselves. The best part? They are all hiring.

    So as the New Year gets underway, give the treadmill a break and consider chasing after one of these gigs instead:

    Program manager, Texas Instruments

    Median base salary: $115,570

    Best places to work ranking: #42

    Additional perks: Flexible spending account, performance bonus, stock options, 401(k) plan, charitable gift matching, retirement plan, life insurance, paid time off.

    Texas Instruments is currently looking for individuals to spearhead a range of projects at the chipmaker. But don't despair if your resume isn't all about STEM. This position is not entirely tech-focused, said Glassdoor's community expert Scott Dobroski, "If you're organized you'll do well."

    Brand manager, Nestle Purina PetCare

    Median base salary: $120,277

    Best places to work ranking: #13

    Additional perks: Stock options, adoption assistance, retirement plan, pension plan, employee discount, mobile phone discount, legal assistance, performance bonus.

    The consumer company that's probably behind your cat or dog's favorite food is also dishing up high marks for its compensation packages. But this position at Nestle Purina PetCare does require a background in marketing (and a love for pets wouldn't hurt).

    Senior interaction designer, Intuit

    Median base salary: $123,149

    Best places to work ranking: #20

    Additional perks: Equity incentive plan, performance bonus, stock options, charitable gift matching, parental leave, child care, fertility assistance, volunteer time off.

    Intuit is on the hunt for candidates to ensure that the user experience is simple, fast and easy — even when the accounting and tax prep are not.

    Global supply manager, Apple

    Median base salary: $129,365

    Best places to work ranking: #36

    Additional perks: Employee discounts, retirement plan, employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, charitable gift matching.

    Although any gig at the iPhone maker is highly sought after, this position requires at least six to eight years of relevant experience for job hopefuls who want to make recommendations on creating and distributing products and services around the world. Dobroski recommends starting with an internship during or immediately following school to get a foot in the door at Apple. "There are also offices around the country, so don't limit yourself to the Cupertino campus," he said.

    Product manager, Adobe

    Median base salary: $132,564

    Best places to work ranking: #9

    Additional perks: Performance bonus, equity incentive plan, 401(k) plan, stock options.

    This managerial role at the digital marketing and digital media solutions companydirects both software engineers and data scientists, so good communication skills are mandatory.

    Senior analyst, Forrester

    Median base salary: $133,034

    Best places to work ranking: #18

    Additional perks: Performance bonus, 401(k) plan, retirement plan, adoption assistance, commuter checks & assistance.

    Those without a technical background can find a very well-paid gig at this global research and advisory firm. The position is more focused on reporting and recommending the best ways to proceed. However, job candidates will need a minimum of five to seven years of relevant work experience.

    Data scientist, Facebook

    Median base salary: $133,768

    Best places to work ranking: #2

    Additional perks: Fertility assistance, adoption assistance, performance bonus, supplemental workers' compensation, employee assistance program, free lunch.

    The social media giant is hiring thousands of candidates, and this particular position doesn't require a lot of experience to get on the payroll. Even without a master's degree, there's an increasing number of coding and software boot camps designed to turn post-grads with no experience into successful job candidates in as little as a few months, Dobroski said.

    Marketing manager, The Clorox Company

    Median base salary: $142,286

    Best places to work ranking: #12

    Additional perks: Flexible spending account (FSA), 401(k) plan with matching, employee discount.

    The company behind many of your favorite household cleaning products is currently looking for marketing managers to ensure the company remains a brand leader around the globe. No stain-remover skills required.

    Research scientist, Google

    Median base salary: $145,220

    Best places to work ranking: #4

    Additional perks: Free lunch, 401(k) plan with matching, charitable gift matching, performance bonus, retirement plan, paid parental leave, employee discount.

    Of course, jobs at the internet and technology giant are super competitive — and this position, which focuses on innovative new products, is particularly coveted. But those that can land at the top of the search could make close to $150,000.

    Engagement manager, McKinsey & Company

    Median base salary: $175,514

    Best places to work ranking: #11

    Additional perks: Performance bonus, retirement plan, mental health care, child care, 401(k) plan.

    The private global management consulting firm is looking to hire mid-level to senior managers to lead teams of associates and business analysts and communicate with clients. Those with the goods could start with a base pay of nearly $200,000.

