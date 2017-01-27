Trump is 'doing things that are not Republican,' union president says

Hoffa: Pledge to work with Trump where it helps organized labor 3 Hours Ago | 04:37

Teamsters Union President James Hoffa Jr. praised Donald Trump's first moves in office, saying Friday that the president was doing more for Americans than other Republicans.

"He's basically doing things that are not Republican by going against trade deals," Hoffa told CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Hoffa said that he supports the president backing out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and his promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We've been talking about that for 20 years and finally we have somebody doing it," Hoffa said.

While the International Brotherhood of Teamsters endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Hoffa says that he's been pleased with Trump's performance so far.

The 45th president of the United States has pushed to revitalize auto manufacturing, considered a border tax and signed executive orders that will help start the production of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. All of these actions, Hoffa said, are good for the American worker.

"I mean, he's only been in since Friday and look what's happened," Hoffa said. "I mean, it's — he's done amazing things."