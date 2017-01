"For us, the U.S. is a little bit above average value but I wouldn't say it's something that's going to dictate returns from here. Really what will dictate returns is the growth prospects for the world economy (and) what President (Donald) Trump's administration does, mainly with regards to trade policies."

Despite widespread speculation about President Trump's tax policies and what they might do to earnings, Hobbs urged investors to look beyond this.

"The trend is okay so that suggests OK returns from here," he said.

U.S. markets have rallied since President Trump was elected in November. On Wednesday, three major indexes closed at all-time highs, with the Dow breaking above 20,000 for the first time.