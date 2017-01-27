Vicente Fox says US makes mediocre cars and that's why auto industry collapsed

U.S. automakers can't compete in the global economy by manufacturing cars in America, former Mexican President Vicente Fox claimed in a CNBC interview on Friday.

"You produce cars in the United States at such a high price and such a mediocre, mediocre quality that you cannot compete, you cannot compete manufacturing in the United States," Fox asserted in a contentious interview after the Twitter war erupted between President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

"That's why Ford, Chrysler, General Motors went broke," Fox said.

"By joining up the production in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, they are back to business for Chrysler and General Motors," Fox claimed in the "Squawk Box" appearance.

At the same time, Fox talked up the manufacturing quality in Mexico. "We're productive, because we're competitive, because we produce high-quality cars. We are not taking away jobs from the United States. It's robots ... not Mexico."

If the United States pulls back just "within the four walls" of its nation, the American economy will be missing out on 80 percent of the world market, he said.