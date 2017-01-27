    US Markets

    Wall Street eyes Trump's meeting with UK PM May

    Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Friday morning as traders eyed several pieces of data and President Donald Trump's meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

    Traders will be keeping a close watch on Trump's meeting with May and any comments they make on a potential trade deal and Brexit.

    Durable goods and GDP data are both due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    On the earnings front AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, American Airlines Group and General Dynamics are among companies set to report before the bell.

    In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was 0.28 percent lower on Friday morning.


