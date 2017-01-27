Come Feb. 13, Hulu is hoping some viewers thank them for being a friend.

On that date, the streaming service has exclusive streaming rights to all 180 episodes of "The Golden Girls" — the hit 1980s sitcom about four older women living the single life in Miami — available in its digital library.

More than two decades after its last episode aired, "The Golden Girls" remains a cultural touchstone, and helped turn now-95-year-old Betty White into one of America's enduring sweethearts.

Although "The Golden Girls" was ranked by the Writers Guild of America at number 69 of its 101 best written series of all time, the show is less of a cultural phenomenon than a ratings juggernaut like "Seinfeld" — raising the question of whether the show can pay dividends in the competitive landscape of streaming media.

"The Golden Girls" "has really stood the test of time and is still resonating with audiences. So, when the opportunity came up to license it, we knew we had to take it," a Hulu spokesperson explained to CNBC.

In 2015, Hulu made headlines when it landed "Seinfeld" for an amount reported to be between $130 million and $180 million. The spokesperson told CNBC that as a matter of policy, Hulu does not divulge how much it pays for content licensing agreements, but defended the "Golden Girls" acquisition as a good bet.

"In identifying potential acquisitions, we're constantly looking for TV shows that viewers consistently talk about but aren't yet able to stream," he said.