You don't have to be Peter Thiel to buy a place in New Zealand

"I want to make an offer on this property,'' my husband, Richard, said.

He was calling from 9,200 miles away on New Zealand's South Island to describe 10 sheep-dotted acres in one of the world's prettiest countries. The parcel had electricity, water and telephone hookups.

We could build a "bach" (pronounced "batch"), local slang for a getaway cottage, and watch the sun slip behind rolling hills. Palmerston, with a gas station and convenience stores, was five minutes away. A breathtaking South Pacific beach lay just beyond. The clincher was the land's suitability for tree-planting, as Richard, a pilot for 40 years, longed to dig in dirt after a lifetime viewing the planet from a cockpit.

We'd been traveling to New Zealand since the 1980s. Like many Americans, we'd fallen in love with this environmentally responsible, English-speaking nation. But there'd always been stronger pulls to stay put: Jobs, family, money.

Now, like plenty of near-retirees, we had some cash earning minuscule interest, kids who'd moved on and an itch for change. Throw in global terrorism, gun violence and a turbulent U.S. election, and that made staking a claim in a remote, two-island nation inhabited by 4.5 million friendly Kiwis a real possibility.

Even one of President Donald Trump's most high-profile backers, PayPal co-founder and billionaire investor Peter Thiel has a large swath of property there, according to published reports.

Not that New Zealand makes the transition all that easy. Generally, it doesn't grant foreign property owners residency or other special privileges. Long-term visas become more complicated as you approach retirement — unless you have millions to invest. (Thiel also appears to have New Zealand citizenship, although how that was obtained is not clear.)