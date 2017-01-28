The inaugural running of the world's richest horse race will be held Saturday amid the palm trees of Hallandale Beach, Florida.

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, set to take place in the shadow of a $30 million, 110-foot-tall bronze statue of a Pegasus, is a one-of-a-kind horse race in more ways than one. The race and the statue are the brainchild of 84-year-old billionaire Frank Stronach, whose company owns the venue, Gulfstream Park, as well as several other prominent racetracks.

Contestants ponied up $1 million for a dozen available starting slots that the Stronach Group sold in May. For that money, horse owners have a chance to win a $7 million purse and share in the net revenue generated by the race from wagering and various sponsors.

The dozen stakeholders — an odd array of ownership groups, wealthy horsemen, financiers and even a pizza franchisee — could lease or sell their slots to others. It's all fairly unprecedented for a thoroughbred race of this size.

"This could be the match race of the decade," said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of the Stronach Group. She said she is a California Chrome fan, but is partial to Shaman Ghost, owned by Stronach Stables, who will be running along with nine other horses in the 1 1/8-mile race.