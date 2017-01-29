Amazon.com said on Sunday the company would support employees and their families affected by President Donald Trump'sorder to restrict migration from several countries linked to terrorism.

The company advised its employees who are citizens of the seven countries in the executive order to stay where they are, whether in the U.S. or outside, according to an internal email seen by CNBC.

"From the very beginning, Amazon has been committed to equal rights, tolerance and diversity — and we always will be," Beth Galetti, vice president of human resources at Amazon, said in a Sunday memo.

"We are committed to supporting all of our employees and anyone in their immediate family who may be impacted by this order, including assistance with legal counsel and support, and will continue to monitor any developments," Galetti said.

The Trump administration said late Friday that it would temporarily prevent refugees from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the U.S. due to terrorism concerns. The government also plans to impose "extreme vetting" on those it does allow to enter the country.

Major tech company executives from Microsoft to Y Combinator spoke out against Trump's order Saturday.

A federal judge granted an emergency stay Saturday to temporarily allow people with valid visas who landed in the U.S. to stay in the country.



— CNBC's Sally Shin contributed reporting to this article.

