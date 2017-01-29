Genetic material, better known as DNA, provides a blueprint of what makes each person unique, from physical features to personality traits.

So what if that information could also unlock the recipe for a perfect diet program? One start-up, named Habit, is on a mission to create an owner's manual for your body.



"Habit is really designed to tap into what our body is telling us by using DNA, bloodwork, a test we do on your metabolism, to figure out how you process fats, carbs and proteins. And then we take all of that put it into a personalized nutrition dashboard just for you," Neil Grimmer, Habit Founder, told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview recently.



Polls suggest that nearly a third of Americans make a New Year's resolution to lose weight—which often gets abandoned in relatively short order.



It's not an easy goal to achieve, and Neil Grimmer knows this all too well, even after years of working in the health food industry. Unsatisfied with the food choices the grocery store offered for his baby, Grimmer launched Plum Organics, an organic baby food company, in 2007.