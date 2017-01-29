Nomura: ‘America First’ means emerging markets last

Newly elected President Donald Trump's "America first" policies were likely to be an overall negative for emerging markets, but not all will be hit equally, Nomura said in a note on Friday.

While Trump's plan to boost U.S. fiscal stimulus might provide an economic fillip to emerging markets, that's unlikely to be felt before late 2017, Nomura said.

But it pointed to two other, stronger forces set to batter emerging markets, which tend to be more trade-oriented and geopolitically delicate, before then.

"One is a faster Fed hiking cycle and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which exposes emerging markets – many of which have become heavily indebted since 2008 – to capital outflows and credit defaults," it said. "The other is what is shaping up to be at the heart of team Trump's 'America First' policies and negotiating strategy: the triumvirate of rising U.S. trade protectionism, tougher immigration rules and a reassessment of U.S. foreign policy positions."

Nomura's note was published before Trump signed an executive order on Friday to block refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Syrian refugees were indefinitely banned. Passport holders of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen faced a three-month hold, while refugees from those countries faced a four-month ban.

Attorney generals from California, New York, Washington DC and 13 other states have condemned the move and pledged to fight the "unconstitutional" move, Reuters reported.

"Green-card" holders, or those already granted the right to live in the U.S., were not exempted.