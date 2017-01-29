When you see Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz's name, you might assume the daughter of finance and investing legend Charles R. Schwab grew up quite privileged.

After all, the Schwab name has become synonymous with wealth management. Didn't she end up working in the industry by default?

Actually, no.

Schwab-Pomerantz's parents divorced when she was a child, and her father's firm didn't become a financial force until she was well into her 20s. She was already there working with clients, when Bank of America bought the company in 1983, and continued after the company split off again four years later.

Today, Schwab-Pomerantz is chairman of the Charles Schwab Foundation, and a senior vice president at the $56 billion company. She's a certified financial planner, and focuses on reaching out to groups like women, minorities and young people, who tend to have less experience managing their personal finances.

Schwab-Pomerantz talked to the Fortt Knox podcast to get a sense of her personal journey — successes and mistakes — and also to dig out a lot of practical money tips for professionals. Many are trying to save for the future while planning big purchases and even raising a family.

It's January, after all. There's still time to make good on those money resolutions.