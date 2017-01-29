Trump's immigration order troubles Muslim-majority Indonesia, Malaysia

Passport holders of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen are now forbidden from entering the world's largest economy for the next 90 days, according to an order that Trump signed into effect on Friday. Syrian refugees were indefinitely banned, while refugees from the other six countries faced a three-month hold.

Politicians in Malaysia, where 60 percent of the 28 million-strong population is Muslim, also voiced concern about the move. On Sunday, Ong Kian Ming, an MP from the opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP), called Trump's policy "inhumane" and urged Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to condemn the action, local news reported.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Malaysia's Najib have not yet addressed Friday's news. Both head of states offered their congratulatory messages to Trump upon his November election victory but like other governments, fears about increased U.S. protectionism and 'America First' policies has clouded their respective relationship with Washington.

For now, Trump's immigration order isn't expected to directly hit political or economic ties with either Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur but it could bring longer-term social costs. "While Trump's policies may not affect bilateral relations, it will certainly sway public perception, against the U.S," Arul Hadi Abdullah, Malaysia analyst at BowerGroupAsia, told CNBC in anticipation of the ban on Friday.

Many expect Trump's policies, perceived as unjust and discriminatory, could result in a decline of American soft power in Muslim-majority regions, which former U.S. leader Barack Obama attempted to carefully rebuild in the aftermath of the Bush regime.