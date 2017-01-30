33-year-old who makes up to $60,000 a month traveling shares his best advice

It didn't take Johnny Ward long to realize a 9-to-5 office job wasn't for him.

After graduating from university in England, he taught English in Asia for two years before landing a sales job in Australia. Ward, who grew up on welfare in Ireland, started earning more money than he had ever imagined: With his commission, he sometimes brought home $20,000 a month.



But something was missing. "[I] knew that there was more to life than a 40+ hour work week, a bland social calendar and a two-week break in the sun each year," he writes on his blog, OneStep4Ward.

"Now I work 10 to 20 hour weeks from my laptop anywhere on the planet, whilst on a full-time journey to travel to every country in the world."



And he's doing well for himself. The 33-year-old has earned over $1 million blogging on the road.

