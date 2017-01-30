5 mistakes Jim McCann made while turning 1-800-Flowers into a billion-dollar business

"If we're not making mistakes, we're not learning," says Jim McCann, founder and executive chairman of 1-800-Flowers.com, the gourmet food and floral gift omni-channel retailer.

McCann got into the floral industry by purchasing a single flower shop in the East Side of Manhattan in 1976 and then expanding. In 1986, he bought 1-800-Flowers and later turned it into a dot com. Last year, the company did $1.2 billion in sales.

Along the way, McCann admits to some missteps, some of them minor, and a few colossal: