Amazon is one of many tech giants scrambling to protect its employees in the wake of Trump's executive order. A number of major technology companies pledged their support for advocacy groups that filed a lawsuit Saturday, seeking to challenge the president's order. A federal judge subsequently granted an emergency stay, barring the deportation of people with valid visas who landed in the U.S. amid the initial chaos of interpreting Trump's order.
Over the weekend, Amazon sent an email to employees emphasizing the company's commitment to "equal rights, tolerance and diversity."
"As we've grown the company, we've worked hard to attract talented people from all over the world, and we believe this is one of the things that makes Amazon great—a diverse workforce helps us build better products for customers," wrote Beth Galetti, vice president of human resources at Amazon.
Read Bezos' full email below:
RE: Advisory—New Executive Order's Potential Impact on Amazon Employees
A quick update on where we are. This executive order is one we do not support. Our public policy team in D.C. has reached out to senior administration officials to make our opposition clear. We've also reached out to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well.
We're a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas, and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 years. No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants. It's a distinctive competitive advantage for our country—one we should not weaken.
To our employees in the U.S. and around the world who may be directly affected by this order, I want you to know that the full extent of Amazon's resources are behind you.
Thank you,
Jeff
