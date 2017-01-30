Amazon is considering "other legal options" against President Donald Trump's controversial executive order related to immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, CEO Jeff Bezos said in an email to employees Monday.

"This executive order is one we do not support," Bezos said in an email obtained by CNBC.



Bezos said Amazon's policy team in Washington D.C. is reaching out to senior White House officials "to make our opposition clear." The CEO also said the company is reaching out to congressional leaders to "explore legislative options" and is "working other legal options as well."

Bezos said Amazon will also support Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is filing a lawsuit in federal court against the president, the Department of Homeland Security and other White House officials.