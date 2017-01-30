For American expats, tax season is even more cumbersome than the homegrown variety.

For starters, there's a bunch of extra reporting and filing requirements from the IRS in addition to merely filing your return. These additional steps are intended to deter foreign bank account holders from hiding cash offshore and evading taxes.

Some 9 million U.S. citizens live overseas, according to the U.S. State Department. This year, like their domestic counterparts, they have until April 18 to file an income tax return. They can get an automatic extension up until June 15, but any taxes owed still have to be paid by the April 18 deadline.

