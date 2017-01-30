Amid backlash over Trump travel restrictions, Wall Street under pressure

Trump strongly defended his move to impose travel restrictions on citizens looking to enter the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it's about national security and not religion. (CNBC)

A federal judge in New York has temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting detainees from the countries covered in the Trump order — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. (CNBC)

Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham are denouncing Trump's executive travel order, calling it "hasty" and warning it could prove counterproductive in the fight against terrorism. (CNBC)

The leaders of the conservative network aligned with billionaires Charles Koch and David Koch said they opposed Trump's travel order, saying it's the "wrong approach." (USA Today)

Trump's move drew sharp rebuke from Silicon Valley, which relies heavily on immigrant workers, some of whom have helped start Alphabets Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), eBay (EBAY), and Yahoo (YHOO). (CNBC)

Facing backlash from customers over not halting service in solidarity with cab drivers, Uber said it would create a $3 million defense fund to help cover the legal expenses associated with the executive order. (CNBC)

Other companies also came out against the Trump order, including Starbucks (SBUX), whose outgoing CEO Howard Schultz vowed to hire 10,000 refugees globally. (CNBC)

Trump holds a breakfast meeting with small business leaders this morning, followed by the signing of an executive order. Administration officials said Trump's Supreme Court pick could come as soon as today.

