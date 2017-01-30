    BREAKING:  Early movers: C, TPX, DIS, AXP, XXIA, LOW, DAL & more

    Morning Brief

    Amid backlash over Trump travel restrictions, Wall Street under pressure

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    U.S. stock futures were under pressure this morning, after a weekend of detentions of foreigners at American airports and protests of President Donald Trump's travel restriction executive order. (CNBC)

    The Dow was coming off a modestly down session, breaking a three-day winning streak but still above 20,100. The S&P 500 saw losses on Thursday and Friday. But the Nasdaq closed the week at another record. (CNBC)


    THE FIRST 100 DAYS

    Trump strongly defended his move to impose travel restrictions on citizens looking to enter the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it's about national security and not religion. (CNBC)

    A federal judge in New York has temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting detainees from the countries covered in the Trump order — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. (CNBC)

    Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham are denouncing Trump's executive travel order, calling it "hasty" and warning it could prove counterproductive in the fight against terrorism. (CNBC)

    The leaders of the conservative network aligned with billionaires Charles Koch and David Koch said they opposed Trump's travel order, saying it's the "wrong approach." (USA Today)

    Trump's move drew sharp rebuke from Silicon Valley, which relies heavily on immigrant workers, some of whom have helped start Alphabets Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), eBay (EBAY), and Yahoo (YHOO). (CNBC)

    Facing backlash from customers over not halting service in solidarity with cab drivers, Uber said it would create a $3 million defense fund to help cover the legal expenses associated with the executive order. (CNBC)

    Other companies also came out against the Trump order, including Starbucks (SBUX), whose outgoing CEO Howard Schultz vowed to hire 10,000 refugees globally. (CNBC)

    Trump holds a breakfast meeting with small business leaders this morning, followed by the signing of an executive order. Administration officials said Trump's Supreme Court pick could come as soon as today.

    The deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque during Sunday night prayers was a "terrorist attack on Muslims", said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Two suspects were arrested. (Reuters)

    "The possibility of war increases" with the U.S., according to an article on the Chinese army's website, as tensions around North Korea and the South China Sea heat up. (CNBC)

    Delta Air Lines (DAL) is operating on a limited scheduled after computer problems led to widespread disruptions over the weekend. Delta said about 150 flights were canceled and there may be more. (CNBC)

    Fitbit (FIT) is expected to announce job cuts of up to 10 percent of its workforce and warned about fourth quarter results. Fitbit currently has a workforce of about 1,600.

    Toyota (TM) saw its four-year streak of leading the world in vehicle sales end in 2016. The Japanese automaker was second to Volkswagen, despite VW's emissions cheating scandal. (AP)


    BY THE NUMBERS

    The week kicks off with two economic reports, with December personal income and consumer spending data at 8:30 a.m. ET, and December pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

    It's an extremely busy week for corporate earnings, but the vast majority of activity comes condensed tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday. There are no major reports today.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Citigroup's (C) CitiMortgage unit is exiting its mortgage servicing business by the end of 2018 to focus on mortgage originations. Citi is selling servicing rights to New Residential Mortgage (NRZ), subject to regulatory approval

    Home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW) announced a new $5 billion repurchase program, which will be added to a prior buyback balance that stood at $627 million as of October 28, 2016.

    Sony (SNE) will take a $976 million charge against earnings for its movie business. That comes as Sony cuts the profit outlook for DVDs and other home entertainment areas.

    CSX (CSX) is in settlement talks with ex-Canadian Pacific (CP) CEO Hunter Harrison and an activist investor, according to the Wall Street Journal. The talks could see Harrison become chief executive of CSX.

    In hopes of winning more market share, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) plans to add as many as 400 new U.S. dealerships, according to Automotive News. The company currently has about 2,500 dealers in America.


    WATERCOOLER

    Opening in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott, "A Dog's Purpose" still managed to earn $18.4 million, taking the No. 2 spot the domestic weekend box office. (AP)