Brazilian billionaire held on graft charges: Report

The 60-year-old businessman, who five years ago had a net worth exceeding $30 billion and was considered among the world's 10 richest people, arrived aboard an American Airlines flight from New York at Rio's international airport just after 10 a.m. local time (1200 GMT).

Since the police raid last week, a Brazilian judge declared him a fugitive and requested his name be added to the wanted list of Interpol, the international police agency.

"I am returning to answer to the courts, as is my duty," Batista said in a brief interview with Brazil's Globo television network at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. "It's time for me to clear this up."

Batista told Globo he never intended to flee and was in New York on business. Batista declined to answer a reporter's question about whether he considered himself guilty or innocent.

Batista's lawyer, Fernando Martins, told Reuters that he did not yet know to which prison his client would be taken.

Inmates with a college degree - which Batista does not have - are usually separated from the rest of the population in Brazil's crowded and chaotic prison system, which has suffered a series of violent riots this year.

