Breaking News from CNBC: Snap to Choose NYSE for IPO - Source

WHEN: Today, Monday, January 30th

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"

Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Monday, January 30th. Following is a link to the article on CNBC.com: http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/30/snap-to-choose-nyse-for-ipo-source.html.

All references must be sourced to CNBC.

BOB PISANI: WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THEY MAY FILE PUBLICLY THIS WEEK, THEIR IPO. AND WE ARE NOW ABLE TO REPORT TO YOU THAT, ACCORDING TO A SINGLE SOURCE, SNAP IPO WILL BE LISTED HERE AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE. THIS HAS BEEN A VERY FOUGHT OVER LISTING, TOM FARLEY, THE CEO OF THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE, FOR SEVERAL WEEKS WHEN SNAP ANNOUNCED THEY WERE GOING TO DO SOMETHING WAS WEARING THE SPECTACLES YOU MIGHT RECALL, CARL, THE SNAP SPECTACLES AT A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT EVENTS TAKING PICTURES ON THE FLOOR AND WALKING AROUND WITH HIM. SO HE MADE NO SECRET OF HIS EAGER DESIRE TO GET THE LISTING. AGAIN, WE CAN REPORT RIGIHT NOW ACCORDING TO A SINGLE SOURCE IT WILL BE LISTED HERE AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE. OF COURSE I HAVE A CALL INTO TOM FARLEY TO GET A COMPLETE CONFIRMATION ON THAT. ANYTHING ELSE, WILL REPORT IT BACK TO YOU AS SOON AS I HAVE IT.

