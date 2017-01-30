Cramer Remix: The biggest risk to the current market   

Shares of equipment rental company United Rentals surged last week after delivering a blowout quarter, sending the stock up 11 percent on Thursday.
United Rentals rents machinery to construction firms, utilities, industrials, oil and gas companies, homebuilders and government entities. Since the election, many investors have flocked to United Rentals in anticipation of Trump's spending on infrastructure.
Cramer spoke with United Rentals CEO Michael Kneeland, who attributed the increased demand at the end of the year to better unemployment data.
"What we noticed as we went through the fourth quarter, we really saw a pick-up of demand in December, which was a little unusual off season," Kneeland said.
Specialty vehicle maker Rev Group went public on Friday, and Cramer feared it could have been lost in the shuffle of worries about Washington.
Rev Group makes vehicles such as school buses, ambulances, fire trucks, street sweepers, mobility vans and RVs. What really caught Cramer's attention was that it is run by Tim Sullivan, former CEO of Bucyrus who made the brilliant move to sell the company to Caterpillar in 2010, close to the top of the commodity cycle.
"For now, I say it is too soon to get involved, although with a guy like Tim Sullivan at the helm, I may end up eating my words," Cramer said.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller favorite stocks:
Cisco Systems: "My charitable trust has a big position ... Cisco's business is good. I like that acquisition that Chuck Robbins [CEO] did last week that he came on Squawk about. That stock is a buy."
United States Steel Corporation: "In the end I've got to default to best-of-breed. The best-of-breed is Nucor, even though it doesn't necessarily have those business lines. If you want a steel stock, I have never gone wrong recommending Nucor since 1985. You think I'm going to change my stripes now? No."