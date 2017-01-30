Cramer Remix: The biggest risk to the current market   

When Trump speaks, he moves the market. Cramer says the key is to understand that he does it in strange ways that can sometimes impact the market severely, and sometimes just be a glancing blow.

"As long as we are ready for his comments, we can profit from them," Cramer said.

More importantly, Cramer said to get used to them occurring. They can be jarring, but it shouldn't freak the market out every time it happens.

Cramer spoke with Ethan Allen CEO Farooq Kathwari, who commented on the scene at the airports in protest to Trump's travel ban over the weekend.

Ethan Allen Interiors has approximately 300 design centers that oversee the home decor, design and furniture needs of a home.

Kathwari said he came to the U.S. as a student and worked during the day, and went to NYU to get his degree at night. Just seven years later he became the CEO of a financial company on Wall Street, and has led Ethan Allen for 30 years.

"Where else in the world would somebody with a name like Farooq, born in a war-torn country like Kashmir, than America? I mean I love America. America is great and you must give opportunity to others as well," Kathwari said.