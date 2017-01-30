Cramer spots a new pattern to the Trump sell-off that you need to watch   

Jim Cramer learned a lesson from the market's reaction to President Donald Trump's action on immigration.
Usually when a president has a pro-business agenda, the market will gobble it up and buy stocks. But when things are happening too fast with issues that have nothing to do with business, investors get nervous and the stock market begins to sell off.
"Politics and money do mix, they just don't mix all that easily when it comes to the stock market," the "Mad Money" host said.
This led Cramer to spot a new pattern in the stock market on Monday.
As soon as the media turned negative about Trump's actions, shares of typical "Trump stocks" sold off in the S&P 500 futures. Then when the stocks of the high-quality companies started to bottom, big institutions started to step in and use the politics-inspired negativity to buy.