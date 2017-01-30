‘Cruel, stupid, and un-American’: Europe’s media reacts to Trump’s travel ban

President Donald Trump's decision to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has sparked criticism across Europe.

A look through Europe's newspapers reveals concerns that such a policy will boost terrorism with some even interpreting it as a war on religion. Above all, the European media has highlighted a global outcry against the latest decision.

In Germany, the newspaper Handelsblatt published the headline "Trump's religion war" when reporting the latest immigration curbs in the U.S., where thousands of people have protested against the ban. Trump denied on Sunday that his policy was based on religious grounds. Instead, he said it was about keeping the country safe.

The German tabloid Bild said the "horror of Trump" could affect German citizens, including artists, entrepreneurs and politicians. Other German media outlets, Der Spiegel and Deutsche Welle, looked at the legal side of the ban. Political scientists and legal experts believe that there are several opportunities for lawsuits against Trump's immigration ban.

"It was simply pushed through in haste and without consideration and you could see it in the results on the ground. It makes the United States look like a banana republic," Jonathan Hafetz, a law professor at Seton Hall University told Deutsche Welle.

In France, most of the newspapers were focused on domestic politics but the economic paper Les Echo noted the outcry against Trump. "Trump sows trouble with his Western allies," was its lead headline. Le Monde reported comments from protestors in U.S. airports that the ban wasn't "worthy" of the United States.