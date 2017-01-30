    Europe News

    ‘Cruel, stupid, and un-American’: Europe’s media reacts to Trump’s travel ban

    Amanda Edwards | Getty Images

    President Donald Trump's decision to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has sparked criticism across Europe.

    A look through Europe's newspapers reveals concerns that such a policy will boost terrorism with some even interpreting it as a war on religion. Above all, the European media has highlighted a global outcry against the latest decision.

    In Germany, the newspaper Handelsblatt published the headline "Trump's religion war" when reporting the latest immigration curbs in the U.S., where thousands of people have protested against the ban. Trump denied on Sunday that his policy was based on religious grounds. Instead, he said it was about keeping the country safe.

    The German tabloid Bild said the "horror of Trump" could affect German citizens, including artists, entrepreneurs and politicians. Other German media outlets, Der Spiegel and Deutsche Welle, looked at the legal side of the ban. Political scientists and legal experts believe that there are several opportunities for lawsuits against Trump's immigration ban.

    "It was simply pushed through in haste and without consideration and you could see it in the results on the ground. It makes the United States look like a banana republic," Jonathan Hafetz, a law professor at Seton Hall University told Deutsche Welle.

    In France, most of the newspapers were focused on domestic politics but the economic paper Les Echo noted the outcry against Trump. "Trump sows trouble with his Western allies," was its lead headline. Le Monde reported comments from protestors in U.S. airports that the ban wasn't "worthy" of the United States.

    Spain's La Razon led Monday's cover with "World outcry against Trump's Muslim veto" and El Pais had pictures of protests on its front page from the state of Massachusetts. El Mundo, meanwhile, reported that Trump's ban could help the terrorist rhetoric against the U.S. and the Western world – an opinion also expressed by John McCain, the U.S. republican senator who told CBS News that the travel ban gives the so-called Islamic State "some more propaganda".

    "You are not welcome here, Mr President," was the headline on the British tabloid The Daily Mirror on Monday. Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to cancel a state visit where President Trump would be received by the U.K. government and royalty. However, Downing Street has rejected such calls.

    Prime Minister May declined to pass judgment on Trump's ban on three occasions at a press conference Saturday, but her offices later issued a press statement stating that she did not agree with the policy.

    The left-leaning U.K. newspaper The Guardian said Trump's order was "cruel, stupid, and un-American". Other newspapers, including the middle-market tabloid The Daily Mail preferred to lead with the fact that British citizens are not included in the ban.

    On Sunday, the British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson called his U.S. counterparts to clarify that the ban only applied to people from the seven listed countries and did not impact individuals with dual citizenship.

