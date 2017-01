Networking and data technology company Ixia saw its shares jump nearly 7 percent Monday after Keysight Technologies announced they were acquiring the Calabasas, California-based company.

Keysight, a company that sells measurement equipment and software to the electronics industry, announced early Monday that they were acquiring the company for $1.6 billion in an all-cash deal. The offer, at $19.65 per share, is an 8 percent premium over Friday's close.