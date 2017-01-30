After the 2016 election, executives at some companies, like American Electric Power, expressed enthusiasm for how Trump's infrastructure promises, regulatory reductions and tax code changes might affect their companies.

Others brought up concerns that isolationist policies might change their business operations abroad.

"Our perspective is that the United States is tightly woven with its trading partners," said Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz in its January call. "Our consumers benefit greatly from free and open international trade."

Many of the Trump mentions in earnings calls came not from the executives, but from analysts and reporters looking for answers to how the new president's policies might make a difference for a company.

"I'm going to ask the Trump question since I get it five or six times a day," said a Citigroup analyst in an earnings call for Analog Devices after the election. "So who knows what this guy is going to come up with policy-wise, but maybe (you could) share with us your thoughts on how you think this impacts you."

Executives at Kinder Morgan told analysts they didn't think that Trump's support for the Keystone XL pipeline has had much effect on the company's own Trans Mountain pipeline business. TE Connectivity said that it might see some benefit from Keystone and EPA changes floated by Trump, but "that's not assumed right now."

Other companies, like Dow Chemical and Wynn Resorts, simply wanted to point out that they have a connection to the new administration. Wynn CEO Stephen Wynn said he has reason to believe that the White House shares the company's desire to build trade relationships in China.

"As you know, I am acquainted with the administration," Wynn said. "Several of us in our business were sitting within 30 feet of President Trump when he took his oath of office on the platform last Friday."