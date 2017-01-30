‘Dr Doom’ Marc Faber says US assets set to suffer long term from Trump’s travel ban

U.S. assets are set to suffer in the long run as investors consider the "psychological" impacts of President Donald Trump's travel ban, Marc Faber, the publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom report, has told CNBC.
"Anyone with any brains" who was previously dovish about U.S. assets will now reconsider the U.S. as a safe haven under new fears that Trump's protectionist policies could see them lose access, Faber said Monday.
Trump's contentious new policy imposes a 90-day ban on entrance into the U.S. for individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries. He strongly defended his move on Sunday, saying that that while America was "a proud nation" of immigrants, his order was strictly about national security and not religion.