Early movers: C, TPX, DIS, AXP, XXIA, LOW, DAL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Citigroup — The bank's CitiMortgage unit announced it would exit its mortgage servicing business by the end of 2018 to focus on mortgage originations. Citi is selling mortgage servicing rights on approximately 780,000 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans to New Residential Mortgage, subject to regulatory approval.

Tempur Sealy — The mattress maker has terminated its supply contracts with mattress retailer Mattress Firm. Tempur Sealy said the two sides were unable to come to an agreement after Mattress Firm asked for significant economic concessions.

Walt Disney — The stock was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which also raised the price target to $124 per share from $101. Morgan Stanley thinks ESPN has the potential to accelerate revenue growth against a more aggressively managed cost base.

American Express — Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform," citing improved fundamentals. KBW said risks remain from a competitive environment, but with lessening impact.

Ixia — Electronic testing equipment maker Keysight Technologies is buying the provider of security solutions for $1.6 billion in cash, or $19.65 per share. Ixia stock had been boosted by reports beginning in early December that it was considering strategic alternatives.

Lowe's — The home improvement retailer announced a new $5 billion repurchase program. The new program will be added to a prior program's balance, which stood at $627 million as of October 28, 2016.

Delta Air Lines — Delta is returning to normal operation after computer problems led to widespread disruptions over the weekend.

Toyota — Toyota saw its four-year streak of leading the world in vehicle sales end in 2016. Newly announced figures by the Japanese automaker show that it came in second to Volkswagen, with sales of 10.18 million vehicles compared to 10.3 million for Volkswagen.

Starbucks — CEO Howard Schultz said the coffee chain would hire 10,000 refugees in 75 countries over the next five years. The move came after President Trump's executive order placing restrictions on travelers from seven countries.

Anthem — Anthem shares are undervalued and could rise by 30 percent, according to a Barron's article. The paper said the health insurer has the most room for profit margin and earnings improvement in the industry, and also has the lowest price to earnings ratio.

Sony — Sony will take a $976 million charge against earnings for its movie business. That comes as Sony cuts the profit outlook for DVDs and other home entertainment areas.

CSX — The railroad operator is in settlement talks with ex-Canadian Pacific CEO Hunter Harrison and activist investment firm Mantle Ridge, according to The Wall Street Journal. The talks could make Harrison the CEO of the rail operator.

Fitbit — The maker of wearable fitness devices will announce job cuts of 5 to 10 percent of its workforce today, according to a report in The Information. That would come amid an announcement that fourth-quarter results were below expectations. Fitbit currently has a workforce of about 1,600.

Fiat Chrysler — The automaker plans to add as many as 400 new U.S. dealerships, according a story in Automotive News. Fiat Chrysler currently has about 2,500 U.S. dealerships.