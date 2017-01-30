    Europe Markets

    European markets open lower as investors eye backlash over Trump policies

    Markets in Europe started the week on a negative footing with investors focused on corporate earnings and digesting international concerns over U.S President Donald Trump's introduction of a travel ban on refugees coming from seven Muslim-majority countries.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Volume
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    IBEX 35
    ---

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.28 percent lower with most sectors moving south.

    Protests have taken place over immigration curbs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump. The president said the four-month ban on people coming from seven Muslim-majority countries was not about religion but about keeping the country safe. Companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook have criticized the initiative. The dollar edged lower on Monday amid the backlash, as well as weak growth data at the end of last week.

    Overnight, five people were killed in Quebec, Canada during a shooting at a mosque. Back in Europe, the French socialist party elected a hard-left candidate – Benoit Hamon - to run in the presidential race.

    In the corporate world, Luxottica and Bankia will be reporting their latest earnings. Also on Friday's calendar is the release of euro zone sentiment data and the latest Spanish gross domestic product figures.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    LUX
    ---
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---