European markets open lower as investors eye backlash over Trump policies

Protests have taken place over immigration curbs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump. The president said the four-month ban on people coming from seven Muslim-majority countries was not about religion but about keeping the country safe. Companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook have criticized the initiative. The dollar edged lower on Monday amid the backlash, as well as weak growth data at the end of last week.



Overnight, five people were killed in Quebec, Canada during a shooting at a mosque. Back in Europe, the French socialist party elected a hard-left candidate – Benoit Hamon - to run in the presidential race.