Everything I learned about investing I learned while crying

A broker called up in the Fall of 1998 and suggested I buy a stock. I remember it. Intel. INTC. I had all my money in an account with him. I said, "OK."

A few minutes later he called me back and said, "Sell it." I said, "OK."

I made $1000.

I couldn't believe it! I made $1000 in what seemed like less than a minute. It felt like I had made it before I even had it. It was like a magic spell was cast on me.

Now I wanted to buy more stocks. I thought I was a genius because I had built a company and sold it for a lot of money.

If I could do one thing smart, why not everything? I even looked smart! Curly hair and glasses. And I played chess. And had sold a company. So why shouldn't I be automatically a genius at stocks.