Futures point to a lower open on Wall Street; economic data eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday morning as traders eyed a batch of earnings and economic data.

On the data front, Monday will see personal income and consumer spending data for December released at 8.30 a.m ET. Pending home sales for December and Dallas Fed manufacturing for January are due to be released at 10 a.m ET and 10.30 a.m ET respectively.

On the earnings front, Enterprise Products and Booz Allen Hamilton are scheduled to report before the bell. General Growth Properties, Leggett & Platt, Principal Financial, Reinsurance Group of America and UDR are all due to report after the market close.