    Futures point to a lower open on Wall Street; economic data eyed

    Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday morning as traders eyed a batch of earnings and economic data.

    On the data front, Monday will see personal income and consumer spending data for December released at 8.30 a.m ET. Pending home sales for December and Dallas Fed manufacturing for January are due to be released at 10 a.m ET and 10.30 a.m ET respectively.

    On the earnings front, Enterprise Products and Booz Allen Hamilton are scheduled to report before the bell. General Growth Properties, Leggett & Platt, Principal Financial, Reinsurance Group of America and UDR are all due to report after the market close.


    In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.79 percent lower on Monday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.31 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.51 percent lower.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.25 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.52 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.96 a barrel, down 0.39 percent.

    Oil prices were dragged lower as investors grew increasingly concerned that rising production in the U.S. would offset output cuts pledged by OPEC and other producers.

