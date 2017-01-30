Anti-Trump protesters gather at Google headquarters

Protesters gathered at Google's headquarters on Monday to protest immigration policies from the new federal administration, using hashtag "NoBanNoWall."

A crowd at the Mountain View, California headquarters, as well as in other locations, held signs reading "Ban fascists, not religions," and "Free hugs for an Iranian."

The demonstration came after a executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority nations and indefinitely banning Syrian refugees spurred protests over the weekend at airports around the country. Google established a $4 million fund for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee, UNHCR and American Civil Liberties Union, (one of the main organizations fighting the ban).

President Donald Trump has downplayed protests of the ban, tweeting Monday: "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!" Google shares fell more than 2.5 percent on Monday.

Google employees posted tweets of the protests: