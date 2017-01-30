Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in 27 major US cities

If you're looking to buy a home, you may want to consider metro areas in the Midwest or South where home prices are significantly cheaper than in the Northeast and West.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home prices for each geographical area are as follows:

Midwest: $175,500

South: $196,400

Northeast: $262,500



West: $319,100

To help you visualize the price disparity between metro areas, cost information website Howmuch.net used data from HSH.com to create a map showing how much you have to earn before taxes to afford a home in major U.S. metros.

"The higher the cone rising out of the map, the greater the salary needed to buy a home," Howmuch.net explains. The map is also color-coded: Darker green signifies lower median home prices, while darker red signifies higher median home prices.

Continue on to see the income required to afford a home in 27 U.S. metros.