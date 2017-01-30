Intel CEO on Trump travel ban: 'This is not a policy we can support'

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told employees the company does not support an executive order banning incoming travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, The Oregonian reported on Monday.

"I have heard from many of you, and share your concern over the recent executive order and want you to know this is not a policy we can support," Krzanich told employees, according to The Oregonian.



Many technology CEOs spoke out expressly against President Donald Trump's immigration order over the weekend, but Krzanich said publicly only that Intel was in favor of "lawful immigration."



Intel is Oregon's largest private employer, according to the newspaper. Krzanich came under scrutiny during the presidential campaigns for hosting a fundraiser for Trump, which he later cancelled.



