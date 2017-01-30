Mark Cuban on Trump: Tweeting not leading, 'everything seems rushed'

Mark Cuban, billionaire entrepreneur and outspoken critic of Donald Trump, told CNBC on Monday the Republican president has a communications problem.

Everyone is waiting to see how Trump's management style evolves, Cuban said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "Everything seems rushed," citing this weekend's handling of the rollout of Trump's temporary immigration travel ban.

In the first 23 hours, 109 people were denied entry upon arrival. According to NBC News, 173 were denied boarding of incoming flights to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.



"Leadership can mean a lot of different things to a lot of people. But at some point, you have to communicate with people who don't agree with you," said Cuban, who campaigned for Democrat Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign.

"Just tweeting is not communicating," he continued, arguing that only a small number of Americans are on Twitter. "It's really the media that communicates with more of us."

In a four-part tweet storm over the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" investor wrote:

"1) We already know @google @Microsoft and other tech companies have had their businesses disrupted and have had to deal with 7 country ban.



"2) how many other businesses, large and small are having to deal with disruptions to the lives of employees and their families ?



"3) let's not forget the disruptions and costs to airports, airlines and police depts that had no idea this was coming



"4) and as @realDonaldTrump noted, FAKE PASSPORTS are a real issue. So just how effective will this ban be? How fast will bad guys react?"



Earlier on "Squawk Box," presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said there was no reason to delay carrying out the executive order.



Trump tweeted about his reasoning to do it right away:

"If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!"



Cuban said: "Me personally, I think his tweets are ridiculous. But I'm glad he does then, because it gives us a window how he thinks and when he thinks" about the issues.

Cuban said Trump is "reasonable" and seems open-minded in one-on-one meetings. "But all that is thrown out the window when he tweets and when he communicates with the media."

"This dichotomy makes things very difficult for business," the Mavs owner said.

For example, the travel restrictions make it confusing for employers' of foreign-born workers, Cuban said.

"Now you have to give consideration to where they're from, what they're circumstances are, what type of travel that person is doing. Are they a risk?How does that impact my future hiring?"

