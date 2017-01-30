India's budget to balance growth, fiscal restraint as Modi's cash curbs dent economy

As India's economy continues to reel in the aftermath of last year's demonetization drive, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley must balance between the need for stimulating growth and continuing fiscal discipline when he presents the 2017-2018 budget on Wednesday.

India's fiscal year starts April 1, and the outlook has certainly changed from last year. Entering 2016 as the world's fastest-growing economy with annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.6 percent, the South Asian giant now faces shrinking factory output, consumption and rural demand following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contentious currency reform that launched in November. The cash shortage that ensued could see India enter four consecutive quarters of sub-7 percent growth, Societe Generale estimated.

This year's budget also boasts structural changes. Starting from this fiscal year, the railway budget will now be merged with the government's annual financial blueprint, ending a decades-old practice of presenting them separately. Meanwhile, the budget date has also been brought forward by one month to help ministries better allocate their spending.