Morgan Stanley on Trump's immigration ban: We want 'talent from across the globe'

Morgan Stanley told its employees it will provide support to individuals and families affected by President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions.

"We are closely monitoring developments around the new U.S. travel restrictions imposed this weekend. While no individual employees were impacted in their travel to date, we are concerned for those individuals and their families who could be impacted and will provide them support as needed," the company said in a memo to employees on Sunday

Citing public safety, Trump issued a surprise executive order over the weekend limiting entry into the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. The move created disruptions for several U.S. companies whose employees were caught in limbo while traveling overseas, and sparked protests around the world.



"We value immensely the contribution of all our employees from all over the world. Continuing to draw on talent from across the globe is a key element of Morgan Stanley's culture and ultimately to our success in serving our clients," the company added.



On Monday, CNBC confirmed that Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, said the investment bank will work to minimize the effects on its employees from Trump's executive order.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that the ban is a "small price to pay" for safety.