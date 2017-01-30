Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower ahead of a fairly busy morning of economic data reports. They include personal income and spending.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-President Donald Trump is defending his executive order banning visitors and refugees from seven countries. He insists it's not a religious ban.

-Strong reactions and protests against the ban continue to be issued by corporate America, including a campaign from the conservative Koch brothers, who hope to reverse the executive order. Starbucks' Howard Schultz is vowing to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide.