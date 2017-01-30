    BREAKING:  Early movers: C, TPX, DIS, AXP, XXIA, LOW, DAL & more

    Business

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City, U.S., January 28, 2017.
    Stephen Yang | Reuters
    Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City, U.S., January 28, 2017.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower ahead of a fairly busy morning of economic data reports. They include personal income and spending.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -President Donald Trump is defending his executive order banning visitors and refugees from seven countries. He insists it's not a religious ban.

    -Strong reactions and protests against the ban continue to be issued by corporate America, including a campaign from the conservative Koch brothers, who hope to reverse the executive order. Starbucks' Howard Schultz is vowing to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...