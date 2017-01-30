NASA rocket scientist: Here's how to figure out what to do with your life

Adam Steltzner never imagined he would be the chief engineer of NASA's mission to Mars. He was a mediocre student in high school and he disliked physics. He wanted to pursue music and theater.



But one glance at the night sky changed that.



"I got curious," the rocket scientist tells Todd Henry on the podcast "The Accidental Creative."



Steltzner, then 21 years old, "followed [that curiosity] down to the local community college to take an astronomy course."



He didn't know what he would major in, how far he would pursue his education or even his career trajectory, he explains in his book "The Right Kind of Crazy." The future rocket scientist just knew he was interested.

Several years later, he earned a doctorate in engineering and landed a job at NASA, where he served as a lead engineer of the Mars Exploration Curiosity Rover mission.