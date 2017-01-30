No longer just the trophy designer, Tiffany taps Lady Gaga for its first Super Bowl ad

Tiffany is going big for its first-ever Super Bowl ad, tapping halftime performer Lady Gaga to appear in a 60-second spot.

Its push occurs as the legacy jeweler is working to build a stronger connection with millennial shoppers, who have shied away from traditional brands in favor of more modern, unique merchandise.

The ad will introduce the brand's new fashion jewelry collection, Tiffany HardWear, which was inspired by a 1971 unisex bracelet from the company's archives. The pieces will be available on Tiffany.com starting April 18, and will be in all of its stores April 28.

"The brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times," the 30-year-old Lady Gaga said in a statement.

Tiffany's ad also comes amid a slowdown in luxury spending, and a precipitous dropoff in sales at Tiffany's Fifth Avenue flagship. Revenue at that store fell 14 percent in November and December, hurt by protests and traffic disruptions following the election of Donald Trump as president. The shop, which sits next door to Trump Tower, accounts for roughly 10 percent of Tiffany's total sales.



While the issues surrounding its New York flagship are more transitory in nature, analysts have long criticized Tiffany's ability to reach younger shoppers. In addition to its tieup with Lady Gaga, the company has responded by making its jewelry available on Net-a-Porter, a trendy online luxury shop. It recently tapped Coach and Ralph Lauren alumnus Reed Krakoff as its chief artistic officer.

"For more than 180 years, the world's chicest women have chosen Tiffany jewelry as a powerful expression of who they are," said Caroline Naggiar, Tiffany's chief brand officer of Tiffany. "This campaign celebrates Tiffany's rich legacy and the modernity of Tiffany style."



Though this is Tiffany's first Super Bowl ad, it has handcrafted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the game's winner for the past 50 years.

The average price for a 30-second advertisement during the game has doubled over the past decade and reached $4.8 million in 2016, according to Kantar Media.